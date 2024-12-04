Antares Metals Kicks Off Surveys at Surprise Prospect

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.
Antares Metals Ltd has initiated advanced 3D Induced Polarisation and drone magnetic surveys at its Surprise prospect in Queensland, aiming to uncover potential copper mineralisation targets. These geophysical tools are strategically employed to identify promising areas for further exploration and drilling activities. The company’s ASX ticker code will also change to AM5, reflecting its renewed focus on exploration.
