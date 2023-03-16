Antara Capital Now Owns 8.50% of Arrival Group (ARVL)

Fintel reports that Antara Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 65.32MM shares of Arrival Group (ARVL). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2023 they reported 68.53MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 844.44% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrival Group is $1.53. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 844.44% from its latest reported closing price of $0.16.

The projected annual revenue for Arrival Group is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrival Group. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 12.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVL is 0.03%, an increase of 37.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.67% to 39,633K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVL is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,888K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 87.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 58.01% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,657K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing an increase of 39.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 69.58% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,385K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 3,262K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 71.71% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,180K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing a decrease of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVL by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Arrival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrival Ltd is a British electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in London, UK, of primarily lightweight commercial vehicles.

