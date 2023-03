Antara Capital Now Owns 14.80% of SciPlay (SCPL)

Fintel reports that Antara Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of SciPlay Corp (SCPL). This represents 14.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 1.49MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 116.88% and an increase in total ownership of 8.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.09% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for SciPlay is $18.46. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.09% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77.

The projected annual revenue for SciPlay is $721MM, an increase of 7.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in SciPlay. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPL is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 21,569K shares. The put/call ratio of SCPL is 4.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cowen And Company holds 1,551K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 1,419K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 23.86% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 1,177K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,148K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 89.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 98.79% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 1,134K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCPL by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Sciplay Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SciPlay is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games typically include slots-style game play and occasionally include table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of its games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to its internally created games, its content library includes recognizable, real-world slot and table games content from Scientific Games Corporation. SciPlay has access to Scientific Games Corporation's library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles which the company integrates across its different games.

