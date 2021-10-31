Antamina mine in Peru says halts operations due to protests

LIMA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Peru's Antamina copper and zinc mine, part-owned by Glencore and BHP Billiton, said on Sunday it had suspended operations due to roadblocks established by demonstrators who say the mine has not lived up to its commitments to support local communities.

The company issued a statement saying it was not safe for its employees to keep working while the protests continue.

"It is necessary for the government to re-establish order and for dialogue to resume," the company said in the statement.

"Until these conditions are secured, we cannot continue operating," it said.

Antamina, located in the country's remote northern Andean mountain region, is Peru's No. 1 copper mine. The country is the world's second biggest copper producer after neighboring Chile.

The demonstrations are the latest in a string of protests against mining companies since leftist President Pedro Castillo took office in July. Peru has seen rapid development in recent years, in part due to its vast mineral wealth.

But many in rural mining communities, who overwhelmingly voted for Castillo, say they have yet to see many benefits. Reuters was unable to contact the protesters for comment.

