Antalpha Reports 41% Revenue Growth and 423% Increase in Net Income for Q1 2025

Antalpha reports a 41% revenue increase and 423% net income growth in Q1 2025, exploring new digital asset lending avenues.

Quiver AI Summary

Antalpha Platform Holding Company, a fintech provider for the Bitcoin mining sector, reported substantial growth in its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, with a 41% increase in revenue to $13.6 million and a remarkable 423% rise in net income to $1.5 million compared to the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase of 392%, reaching $2.5 million. Antalpha is leveraging the scalability of its fintech platform, Antalpha Prime, to enhance profitability beyond revenue gains. The company is also looking into new digital asset lending avenues, such as Ethereum-collateralized loans and GPU financing for AI. Additionally, Antalpha has implemented a digital gold treasury strategy to mitigate market volatility, purchasing $20 million in gold-backed assets. The company raised $56.7 million through its IPO, with strategic investments from Tether, and anticipates second-quarter revenues between $16 million and $17 million, forecasting a year-over-year growth of 40-50%.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenue increased 41% year over year, signaling strong growth in the company's sales performance.

Net income rose 423% year over year, indicating significant improvement in profitability.

The company successfully raised US$56.7 million from its IPO, strengthening its financial position and facilitating future growth initiatives.

Antalpha is exploring new areas of digital asset lending, which may diversify its offerings and enhance revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

Operating expenses increased 30% year over year, which may indicate rising costs that could affect future profitability.

Funding costs rose 18% year over year, indicating higher expenses in obtaining capital for operations.

Non-funding operating expenses increased 47%, primarily due to an increase in labor expenses, which may raise concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are Antalpha's Q1 2025 financial highlights?

Antalpha reported a 41% revenue growth and a remarkable 423% increase in net income year over year.

How much revenue did Antalpha generate in Q1 2025?

Antalpha generated total revenue of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What is Antalpha's forecast for Q2 2025 revenue?

Antalpha expects revenues for Q2 2025 to be between $16 million and $17 million, a growth of 40% to 50% year over year.

What new areas is Antalpha exploring in digital assets?

The Company is exploring digital asset lending, particularly Ethereum-collateralized loans and GPU financing for AI inference computing.

What is Antalpha's gold treasury strategy?

Antalpha has invested approximately $20 million in XAUt as part of a strategy to create a hedge against macroeconomic volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Antalpha Platform Holding Company (“Antalpha” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANTA), a leading fintech platform serving the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Antalpha is off to a great start in 2025 with first quarter revenue growing 41% and net income growing 423% year over year. The scalability of Antalpha Prime’s fintech platform has enabled us to grow profitability faster than revenue. On top of our strong core business, the Company is exploring new areas of digital asset lending, including enabling our partners to provide Ethereum-collateralized loans and our clients to finance GPUs for AI inference computing,” said Paul Liang, chief financial officer of Antalpha.







First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

























Three Months Ended March 31,



















(US dollars in millions, unaudited)















2024













2025















% Change















Total Revenue











$





9.65













$





13.60



















41









%













Net Income











$





0.28













$





1.46



















423









%













Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)











$





0.51













$





2.49



















392









%













Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)*















5





%













18





%



































































































As of March 31,































(US dollars in billions, unaudited)



















2024





















2025























% Change















Supply Chain Loans Outstanding











$





0.48













$





0.58



















22









%













Bitcoin Loans Outstanding











$





0.60













$





1.19



















98









%













Total Loans Outstanding











$





1.08













$





1.77



















64









%



































































* For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, see “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”







Business Highlights









Antalpha has purchased approximately US$20 million in XAUt to date, as part of its digital gold treasury strategy. This creates a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility and further strengthen the resilience of the collateral pool of the Company. The Company is unique in the deployment of a gold treasury strategy, in that it is synergistic to its core business. Acquiring digital gold will not only improve Antalpha’s risk management, it will also pave the way for expansion into new businesses.



Antalpha has purchased approximately US$20 million in XAUt to date, as part of its digital gold treasury strategy. This creates a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility and further strengthen the resilience of the collateral pool of the Company. The Company is unique in the deployment of a gold treasury strategy, in that it is synergistic to its core business. Acquiring digital gold will not only improve Antalpha’s risk management, it will also pave the way for expansion into new businesses.



The Company raised US$56.7 million gross proceeds, from the issuance of 4.4 million shares through its IPO on NASDAQ on May 14, 2025. As a strategic investor, Tether purchased 1.9 million shares, representing 8.1% of the Company’s ordinary shares immediately after the IPO, from the IPO offering.









First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Total revenue



was US$13.6 million, increasing 41% year over year.









Tech platform fee



(on Bitcoin loans) was US$3.5 million, increasing 286% year over year.



(on Bitcoin loans) was US$3.5 million, increasing 286% year over year.





Tech financing fee



(on supply chain loans) was US$10.1 million, increasing 15% year over year.









Operating expenses



totaled US$12.4 million, increasing 30% year over year.









Funding cost



was $6.6 million, increasing 18% year over year.



was $6.6 million, increasing 18% year over year.





Non-funding operating expenses



were US$5.8 million, increasing 47% year over year, primarily due to an increase in labor expenses, professional services and share-based compensation.









Operating income



was US$1.2 million, compared to US$0.1 million for the same period last year, reflecting the scalability of the Antalpha Prime platform.







Net income



was $1.5 million, increasing 423% year-over-year.



Non-GAAP net income



was US$1.8 million, increasing 554% year-over-year.



Adjusted EBITDA



(non-GAAP) was $2.5 million, increasing 392% year-over-year. For more information regarding non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, see “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”







Financial Guidance







For the second quarter of 2025, Antalpha expects revenues to be between US$16 million and US$17 million, representing a growth rate of 40% to 50% year over year, assuming Bitcoin price remains at the $100,000 level.





The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Antalpha’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Conference Call Information







Antalpha’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. on June 17, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time.





Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Q1 2025 Antalpha Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registration, you will be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you in a calendar invite.





For registration, please click:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0bcb89f8f5d548dd9cbb0600510464f1







All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at



http://ir.antalpha.com



.







Non-GAAP Measures







In addition to financial measures presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Antalpha evaluates non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.





The Company believes these adjustments eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or non-recurring items that the Company believes complements management’s understanding of its ongoing operational results. However, non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in its industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Antalpha will continually evaluate the usefulness of such metrics. The Company believe that non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and with how management views its financial performance.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) represents net income before interest (if non-operating), taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses. Its funding cost is an operating item and a significant component of its business. As such, it is not excluded from adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents the ratio between adjusted EBITDA and revenue.





Non-GAAP net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income before share-based compensation expenses.





For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”







About Antalpha







Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income







(in USD, except for shares data, unaudited)















Three months ended March 31,













2024









2025













Revenue



















Technology financing fee





8,735,121





10,080,373









Technology platform fee





911,405





3,516,114











Total revenue









9,646,526









13,596,487













Operating expenses



















Funding cost





5,583,985





6,566,046









Technology and development





1,198,379





1,285,360









Sales and marketing





872,113





972,816









General and administrative





1,682,482





3,145,642









Other cost





237,414





448,910











Total operating expenses









9,574,373









12,418,774













Operating income









72,153









1,177,713











Non-operating income



(





i





)







287,300





706,288











Income before income tax









359,453









1,884,001











Income tax expense





81,057





428,148











Net income









278,396









1,455,853













Weighted average number of ordinary shares



















Basic*





19,250,000





19,250,000









Diluted*





19,250,000





21,826,667











Earnings per share



















Basic*





0.01





0.08









Diluted*





0.01





0.07









*Giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split effected on April 18, 2025.





(i) Non-operating income includes other income and fair value change on crypto assets and liabilities.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(in USD, unaudited)























As of December 31,

















As of March 31,

























2024

















2025













Assets











































Cash and cash equivalents













5,926,655

















2,438,894













Crypto assets held (including USDC)













60,952,988

















53,831,765













Accounts receivable













4,091,740

















5,332,230













Amounts due from related parties













2,123,933

















3,523,014













Loan receivables, current













300,701,527

















385,451,505













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













4,265,800

















4,310,603













Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, current













665,966,988

















600,533,009















Total current assets

























1,044,029,631

































1,055,421,020



























































Deferred tax assets













1,218,845

















923,043













Loan receivables, non-current













128,166,851

















192,559,409













Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, non-current













71,040,098

















159,170,468













Investment













5,814,162

















5,814,162













Other non-current assets



(i)















4,372,642

















3,550,039















Total non-current assets

























210,612,598

































362,017,121





















Total assets

























1,254,642,229

































1,417,438,141





























































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity











































Amounts due to related parties













7,820,838

















11,335,614













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(ii)















9,074,568

















7,120,268













Loan payables due to related party, current













279,445,336

















397,600,624













Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, current













693,852,753

















600,562,518















Total current liabilities

























990,193,495

































1,016,619,024



























































Loan payables due to related party, non-current













128,166,851

















192,559,409













Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, non-current













88,943,818

















159,170,468













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













953,821

















885,059















Total non-current liabilities

























218,064,490

































352,614,936





















Total liabilities

























1,208,257,985

































1,369,233,960





























































Total shareholders’ equity

























46,384,244

































48,204,181





















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

























1,254,642,229

































1,417,438,141



























(i) Other non-current assets include deferred offering costs, property and equipment and right-of-use assets.





(ii) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities include accrued liabilities, other payables and the current portion of lease liabilities.















Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures







(in USD, unaudited)















Three months ended March 31,













2024













2025

















Operating income









72,153













1,177,713















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





-









364,083















Operating income (non-GAAP)









72,153













1,541,796

































Net income









278,396













1,455,853















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





-









364,083















Net income (non-GAAP)









278,396













1,819,936















Add: Income tax expense





81,057









428,148













Add: depreciation and amortization expense





146,978









242,146















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









506,431













2,490,230















Revenue





9,646,526









13,596,487















Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)









5









%









18









%









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.