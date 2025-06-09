Antalpha Platform Holding Company to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 17, 2025

Antalpha will announce Q1 2025 financial results on June 17, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Antalpha Platform Holding Company, a fintech leader in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 17, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day, and participants are required to register in advance for access. Antalpha specializes in providing financing and risk management solutions within the digital asset industry, serving as a primary lending partner for Bitmain through its Antalpha Prime platform. Following the conference call, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) ("Antalpha" or the "Company"), a leading fintech platform serving the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, before the U.S. market opens on June 17, 2025. The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 17, 2025 (or 8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on June 17, 2025) to discuss the financial results.





Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Q1 2025 Antalpha Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registration, you will be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you in a calendar invite.





For registration, please click:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0bcb89f8f5d548dd9cbb0600510464f1







All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.





A live webcast of the conference call can be assessed at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zqoeq2s



. Following the call, a replay of the call will be available on Antalpha’s investor relations website at ir.antalpha.com.







About Antalpha







Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.







Contact







Investor Relations:





ir@antalpha.com







