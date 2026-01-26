ANTA Sports Strikes €1.5 Bln Agreement To Buy 29.06% Stake In PUMA

(RTTNews) - ANTA Sports Products Limited (2020.HK, 82020.HK, AS7.F), together with its subsidiaries ,announced that it has reached a share purchase agreement with Groupe Artémis, the investment company of the Pinault family. Under the agreement, ANTA Sports will acquire a 29.06% stake in PUMA SE, the company behind the iconic global sports brand PUMA. The stake is valued at 1.5 billion euros in cash.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. ANTA Sports confirmed that the acquisition will be fully financed through its internal cash resources, underscoring the Group's financial strength and commitment to strategic global investments.

Looking ahead, ANTA Sports stated that it will carefully evaluate opportunities to further deepen its partnership with Groupe Artémis. However, the Group emphasized that it currently has no plans to make a takeover offer for PUMA.

