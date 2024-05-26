News & Insights

ANTA Sports Rewards Employees with Share Scheme

May 26, 2024

ANTA Sports Products (HK:2020) has released an update.

ANTA Sports Products Limited has announced the issuance of approximately 3.64 million awarded shares to 237 selected employees under the revised 2018 Share Award Scheme. The shares will vest in two tranches in 2025 and 2027, with no new shares issued, ensuring no dilution for current shareholders. This move aims to acknowledge past contributions, retain talent, and motivate employees for future success without impacting shareholder value.

