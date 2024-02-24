ANTA Sports Products Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ANPDY) Price Target Increased by 14.03% to 257.66

The average one-year price target for ANTA Sports Products Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ANPDY) has been revised to 257.66 / share. This is an increase of 14.03% from the prior estimate of 225.96 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 251.72 to a high of 270.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from the latest reported closing price of 248.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANTA Sports Products Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANPDY is 0.55%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 147,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,279K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,006K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,807K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 7.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,139K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 5.77% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 8,353K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,761K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 34.54% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 7,326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,414K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.