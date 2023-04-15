Anta Sports Products (ANPDY) Declares $2.29 Dividend

Anta Sports Products said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $2.29 per share ($4.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.97 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $220.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anta Sports Products. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANPDY is 0.49%, an increase of 97.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.87% to 7K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anta Sports Products is $356.54. The forecasts range from a low of $349.89 to a high of $368.96. The average price target represents an increase of 61.53% from its latest reported closing price of $220.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anta Sports Products is $57,465MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 41.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 64.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.