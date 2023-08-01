Anta Sports Products - ADR (ANPDY) Price Target Increased by 14.12% to 304.19

The average one-year price target for Anta Sports Products - ADR (OTC:ANPDY) has been revised to 304.19 / share. This is an increase of 14.12% from the prior estimate of 266.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 298.14 to a high of 316.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.33% from the latest reported closing price of 291.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anta Sports Products - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANPDY is 0.34%, a decrease of 16.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.48% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 96,942.91% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

