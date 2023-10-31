Anta Sports Products - ADR (ANPDY) Price Target Increased by 10.68% to 300.75

The average one-year price target for Anta Sports Products - ADR (OTC:ANPDY) has been revised to 300.75 / share. This is an increase of 10.68% from the prior estimate of 271.74 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 294.82 to a high of 313.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.44% from the latest reported closing price of 282.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anta Sports Products - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANPDY is 0.23%, a decrease of 33.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.95% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 29.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 30.16% over the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 0K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANPDY by 346.77% over the last quarter.

