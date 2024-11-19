ANTA Sports Announces Amer Sports Q3 2024 Results

ANTA Sports Products (HK:2020) has released an update.

ANTA Sports Products has announced that Amer Sports, a company in which it holds a stake, has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The results have been filed with the SEC and are available for public viewing. This update is likely to interest investors monitoring Amer Sports’ performance on the New York Stock Exchange.

