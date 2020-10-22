Ant Unveils Blockchain Product as Group Approved for World’s Biggest IPO

Ant Group continues to roll out blockchain-based platforms, announcing a way for content creators to protect their copyright on Thursday.

Built on its AntChain network and using AI technology as well as blockchain, the digital copyright platform allows creators to “quickly authenticate and verify a variety of original works,” the company said in a press release.

These can include musical scores, videos, images, articles and essays.

After loading a work to be protected onto the platform, it first checks that the content is the only version within its database.

If so, a “unique digital copyright certification” containing information about the work and a notary stamp is created.

Ant Group said these “tamper-proof” certifications could be submitted as evidence in copyright infringement and tort disputes.

The copyright platform offers users search tools allowing them to monitor and flag potential copyright infringement, and can also potentially save creators compared with traditional copyright registration and certification services, Ant said.

The announcement comes as the group receives final approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange for what is slated to be the world’s biggest-ever IPO.

The Financial Times said Wednesday that the green light sets off final preparations for the dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, set to raise a massive $30 billion.

Owned by billionaire Jack Ma, the group is now said to be worth $318 billion according to analysts cited by the FT.

Also read: Ant Group Claims 100M Digital Assets Are Uploaded to Its Blockchain Daily

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.