Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ant Group Co is considering to fold its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

