Ant Group's Shanghai retail book for $34.4 bln listing 872 times oversubscribed

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The domestic retail book of Ant Group Co Ltd's $34.4 billion dual listing was 872 times oversubscribed as individual investors in China scrambled for a slice of the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), a company filing showed.

Ant 6688.HK688688.SS is poised to raise about $17.2 billion on Shanghai's STAR Market and roughly the same in Hong Kong, shattering the record set by Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) 2222.SE with its $29.4 billion listing last December.

