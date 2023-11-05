News & Insights

Ant Group wins approval to release AI products to Chinese public

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 05, 2023 — 09:28 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ant Group has received Chinese government approval to release products powered by its "Bailing" artificial intelligence (AI) large language model to the public, a spokesperson for the Chinese firm said on Monday.

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public.

The financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group 9988.HK in September unveiled a finance-specific AI model and started testing consumer and professional apps for the products.

