Ant Group will see 'results' if follows legal processes after IPO suspension -c.bank governor

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ant Group 688688.SS will see results if the company follows the legal processes following the suspension of its initial public offering, according to China's central bank governor Yi Gang.

"I'd say that you just follow the standard of legal instruction, you will have the result," Yi said on Tuesday, speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The legal framework for financial innovation has to be very clear, he also said, speaking in English.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao, editing by Louise Heavens)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.