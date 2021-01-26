Ant Group will see 'results' if follows legal processes after IPO suspension -c.bank governor

Ant Group will see results if the company follows the legal processes following the suspension of its initial public offering, according to China's central bank governor Yi Gang.

"I'd say that you just follow the standard of legal instruction, you will have the result," Yi said on Tuesday, speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The legal framework for financial innovation has to be very clear, he also said, speaking in English.

