News & Insights

Ant Group weighs stake sale of Hong Kong virtual banking unit - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

May 05, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds stake sale details in paragraph 2, restructuring background in paragraph 3

May 5 (Reuters) - Ant Group Co Ltd 688688.SS is considering selling its stake in its virtual banking unit in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ant Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd is in talks with potential investors to bolster operations and the plan is preliminary in its preliminary stages, according to the report.

Ant Group's founder Jack Ma gave up control of the Chinese fintech giant early this year, with the company nearing the completion of its two-year regulatory-driven restructuring.

Ant Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.