Ant Group shelves share buyback programme for current and departing staff - Bloomberg

March 2 (Reuters) - Jack Ma's Ant Group Co 688688.SS has shelved a share buyback programme for current and departing staff, partly because of uncertainty over how to value the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing executives familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.