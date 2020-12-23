Ant group says will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group 688688.SS on Thursday said it has received a meeting notice from regulators, and will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements.

China's financial watchdogs including the central bank and banking and insurance regulator said will conduct regulatory talks with Ant Group within the next few days, while the country's market regulator on Thursday said it has launched investigation on the group for alleged monopoly conduct.

