Markets
BABA

Ant group says will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's Ant Group on Thursday said it has received a meeting notice from regulators, and will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements.

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group 688688.SS on Thursday said it has received a meeting notice from regulators, and will strictly comply with all regulatory requirements.

China's financial watchdogs including the central bank and banking and insurance regulator said will conduct regulatory talks with Ant Group within the next few days, while the country's market regulator on Thursday said it has launched investigation on the group for alleged monopoly conduct.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular