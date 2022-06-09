Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO

Contributor
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering, it said on Thursday on its Wechat account.

HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering, it said on Thursday on its Wechat account.

"Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO," Jack Ma's Ant Group said in a brief statement.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters