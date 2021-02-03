Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on overhaul, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ant Group Co has agreed on a restructuring plan with Chinese regulators under which the fintech giant will be turned into a financial holding company, according to Bloomberg News.

The plan calls for putting all of Ant's businesses into the holding company, including its technology offerings in areas like blockchain and food-delivery, according to screenshots of the story shared by Bloomberg subscribers on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.