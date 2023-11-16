News & Insights

BABA

Ant Group quarterly profit falls 66% on year to 2.59 bln yuan

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 16, 2023 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group made net profit of 2.59 billion yuan ($357.34 million) in the three months to June 30, down 66.45% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding's 9988.HK earnings report released Thursday.

The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

Alibaba, which spun off Ant 12 years ago, said earlier this year it would not participate in Ant's proposed share buyback and would maintain its shareholding in the firm.

Chinese authorities in July announced a fine of 7.12 billion yuan ($984 million) for Ant Group for violating laws concerning consumer protection and corporate governance, ending a years-long regulatory overhaul of the fintech company.

(Reporting by Casey Hall Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.