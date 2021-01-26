Ant Group plans sale of U.S.-based EyeVerify -FT

Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group Co Ltd 688688.SS is planning to sell U.S.-based biometric security firm EyeVerify amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington over China's technology companies and tightening scrutiny over U.S. data, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ant, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, is in talks with a number of potential buyers in the United States, the FT report said, citing sources. https://on.ft.com/3plGLkR

The company planned to secure a sale in the first half of this year, the FT added.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

