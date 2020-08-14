Ant Group makes pre-listing filing in China for blockbuster IPO

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ant Group, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N, has made a preparatory filing with China's securities regulator for its planned blockbuster initial public offering onshore.

The group, China's biggest mobile payments company, said in July it had started the process for a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-like STAR market, kicking off one of the world's most hotly anticipated IPOs.

Ant Group did not disclose the size, timetable or other details of the offering at the time or in the domestic pre-listing filing. Two people close to the situation said the group plans to raise over $20 billion in total from the dual-listing.

The company is being advised on a domestic listing by CICC and China Securities Co, a filing published on the official website of Zhejiang Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission showed on Friday, suggesting the two Chinese investment banks will be leading its onshore IPO.

It is also planning to file for the Hong Kong offering as early as this month and aiming to list by year end, the people said, declining to be named due to confidentiality constraints.

CICC, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading Ant's Hong Kong IPO, they said.

Ant, CICC and Citigroup declined to comment. The other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported last month that Ant was planning a Hong Kong flotation as soon as this year, targeting a valuation of more than $200 billion. It was valued at about $150 billion in its last funding round in 2018.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

