Ant Group launches digital bank ANEXT in Singapore

Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, said on Monday that it has launched a Singapore-incorporated digital wholesale bank, ANEXT Bank.

Ant, the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group 9988.HK, received the approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for ANEXT to commence business on June 2, the company said in a statement.

ANEXT is wholly-owned by Ant, it added.

