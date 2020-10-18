Ant Group gets Chinese nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 bln dual-listing -source

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group IPO-ANTG.HK has received approval from the Chinese securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its about $35 billion dual-listing, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The company plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market, in what could be the world's largest IPO, surpassing the record set by oil giant Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion float last December.

The person declined to be named as the matter was not public yet. Ant, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, declined to comment.

IFR reported the development earlier.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

