Ant Group consumer finance unit in Chongqing wins operating approval

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - Ant Group's consumer finance unit has won approval to begin operating in Chongqing city, the local banking watchdog said on Thursday.

The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, has registered capital of 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion), according to a statement from the Chongqing bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

Ant made a capital contribution of 4 billion yuan for a 50% stake, it said.

Other investors include Nanyang Com­mer­cial Bank, bat­tery maker Con­tem­po­rary Am­perex Tech­nol­ogy (CATL) 300750.SZ and China Huarong Asset Management.

($1 = 6.3912 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

