Ant Group confirms it is working on own AI large language model

Credit: REUTERS/ANSHUMAN DAGA

June 20, 2023 — 11:44 pm EDT

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - A technology research and development team at China's Ant Group is developing its own large-language model (LLM), internally called Zhenyi, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming reports in Chinese media.

There was no further information on the public unveiling of the model, however.

Chinese organisations have launched 79 large-language models (LLMs) dometically over the last three years, doubling down on efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, state-run research institutes said last month in a report.

