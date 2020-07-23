Cryptocurrencies

Ant Group Claims 100M Digital Assets Are Uploaded to Its Blockchain Daily

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
(Ant Group)

Ant Group has claimed its clients are uploading an average of 100 million digital assets to its blockchain every day.

  • The Alibaba-affiliate company made the claim in a release Thursday that announced Ant Blockchain was rebranding to AntChain.
  • An Ant spokesperson later told CoinDesk these were mostly transaction records, as well as copyright and property ownership certificates.
  • A spokesperson said they were unable to provide historic operational data for the âquiet periodâÂ in the run-up to its initial public offering (IPO).
  • Chinese shipping giant Cosco said it was trialing Ant Blockchain earlier this month to distribute tamper-free documentation, such as container records and import licenses.
  • The company now claims to be the largest operating blockchain in China.
  • AntChain will combine blockchain with Antâs other emerging tech offerings, including artificial intelligence and the internet of things.
  • The company also launched AntChain Station: a tool enabling enterprise clients to deploy on AntChain in under an hour â down from ten hours previously.
  • The spokesperson refused to be drawn on how many new clients they expected to onboard with AntChain Station â citing quiet period.
  • Ant Group said this week it was planning an IPO on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges at a rumored $200 billion valuation.
  • If it goes through, Ant Group would arguably become the largest companies operating in the blockchain space.

See also: Chinaâs Blockchain Infrastructure to Extend Global Reach With Six Public Chains

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular