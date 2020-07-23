Ant Group Claims 100M Digital Assets Are Uploaded to Its Blockchain Daily

Ant Group has claimed its clients are uploading an average of 100 million digital assets to its blockchain every day.

The Alibaba-affiliate company made the claim in a release Thursday that announced Ant Blockchain was rebranding to AntChain.

An Ant spokesperson later told CoinDesk these were mostly transaction records, as well as copyright and property ownership certificates.

A spokesperson said they were unable to provide historic operational data for the âquiet periodâÂ in the run-up to its initial public offering (IPO).

Chinese shipping giant Cosco said it was trialing Ant Blockchain earlier this month to distribute tamper-free documentation, such as container records and import licenses.

The company now claims to be the largest operating blockchain in China.

AntChain will combine blockchain with Antâs other emerging tech offerings, including artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

The company also launched AntChain Station: a tool enabling enterprise clients to deploy on AntChain in under an hour â down from ten hours previously.

The spokesperson refused to be drawn on how many new clients they expected to onboard with AntChain Station â citing quiet period.

Ant Group said this week it was planning an IPO on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges at a rumored $200 billion valuation.

If it goes through, Ant Group would arguably become the largest companies operating in the blockchain space.

