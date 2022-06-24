Ant Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 mln

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

India's Zomato Ltd said on Friday it will buy additional stake in local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) as the food-delivery firm looks to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market.

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - India's Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS said on Friday it will buy additional stake in local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) as the food-delivery firm looks to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market.

China's Ant Group-backed Zomato already owns a more than 9% stake in Blinkit.

($1 = 78.2700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters