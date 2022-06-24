Ant Group-backed Zomato to buy additional stake in Blinkit for about $568 mln

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - India's Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS said on Friday it will buy additional stake in local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) as the food-delivery firm looks to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market.

China's Ant Group-backed Zomato already owns a more than 9% stake in Blinkit.

($1 = 78.2700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

