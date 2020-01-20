US Markets

Ant Financial-backed Zomato buys Uber's Indian food delivery arm

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Indian online food delivery startup Zomato said it bought Uber's food delivery business in the country in an all-stock deal that gives the ride-hailing app a 10% stake in Zomato, which is backed by Alibaba's Ant Financial.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

