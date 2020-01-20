Ant Financial-backed Zomato buys Uber's Indian food delivery arm

Indian online food delivery startup Zomato said it bought Uber's food delivery business in the country in an all-stock deal that gives the ride-hailing app a 10% stake in Zomato, which is backed by Alibaba's Ant Financial.
