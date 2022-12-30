Ant Consumer Finance gets regulatory approval to boost capital

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator on Friday approved a capital increase in fintech giant Ant Group's consumer finance arm to 18.5 billion yuan ($2.68 billion) from 8 billion yuan, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, investors for Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd included Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd 2382.HK, Transfar Zhilian Co Ltd 002010.SZ.

($1 = 6.8966 Chinese yuan renminbi)

