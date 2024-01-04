Ansys's (ANSS) Simulation Solution Used for Artemis Program

Ansys ANSS announced that its DME and multiphysics simulation solutions will be used by Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander to make the first CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) missions to the Moon.

The Peregrine aims to transport 20 payloads from seven countries that will aid NASA in exploring the lunar surface for future human missions under the Artemis program. The launch is scheduled for early January and is expected to land by late February.

The spacecraft will have to navigate a challenging cislunar environment with extreme temperatures and space weather variations to reach the moon. Ansys' virtual design and mission planning tools will help to replicate these conditions on Earth and maximize the chances of landing.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Astrobotic has collaborated with Ansys Elite Channel Partner SimuTech Group and leveraged a suite of Ansys solutions to optimize spacecraft design, predict performance throughout the mission phases, and ensure mission success. Ansys' topology optimization has helped to design a lander that significantly reduced mass while meeting structural durability criteria.

Also, Ansys Mechanical assessed structural performance under extreme loads during launch, transit, and descent, including shock, vibration, and fluid effects. Ansys Discovery refined the design for stress, reduced mass, and optimized assembly processes. Ansys Thermal Desktop analyzed the complex orbit and trajectory scenarios across various thermal environments, aiding in launch and landing decisions.

Additionally, Space Exploration Engineering leveraged Ansys' DME capabilities to employ Ansys STK and AstroFDS to plan Peregrine's trajectory and maneuvers to enhance the Astrobotic Flight Dynamics team's capabilities.

Ansys develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company is likely to benefit from rapid growth in the high-tech industry, led by ongoing development in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company’s robust product portfolio and cross-domain offering will continue to drive the customer base going ahead.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of Ansys have gained 41.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 56.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

