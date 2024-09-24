Ansys, TSMC, Microsoft Join To Speed-up Simulation, Analysis Of Silicon Photonic Components

(RTTNews) - Ansys (ANSS) and TSMC announced a successful pilot with Microsoft that significantly speeds-up the simulation and analysis of silicon photonic components. The companies achieved over 10X speed-up of Ansys Lumerical FDTD photonics simulation via Microsoft Azure NC A100v4-series virtual machines, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing running on Azure AI infrastructure.

Shelly Blackburn, CVP of Azure Infrastructure, Digital and App Innovation at Microsoft, said: "By working together, we aim to address the complexities of large-scale designs essential for high-quality semiconductor products. Utilizing the power and scalability of Microsoft Azure's cloud computing is a key strategy in overcoming these challenges."

