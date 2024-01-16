News & Insights

Markets
ANSS

ANSYS To Be Acquired By Synopsys For $35 Bln

January 16, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) announced that Synopsys will acquire Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $35 billion.

According to the agreement, Ansys shareholders will receive $197.00 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share, based on the closing price of Synopsys common stock on December 21, 2023.

After the completion of this transaction, Ansys shareholders are expected to own roughly 16.5% of the combined company on a pro forma basis.

According to Ajei Gopal, President and CEO of Ansys, the combination of Synopsys and Ansys will amplify their joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation.

The combination of Synopsys' semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' simulation and analysis portfolio is expected to create a leader in silicon-to-systems design solutions.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.