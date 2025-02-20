ANSYS Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y, Stock Up

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%. The bottom line also increased 12.7% year over year.

Revenues of $882.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The top line rose 9.6% year over year on a reported basis and 11% on a constant currency (cc) basis. This revenue growth was driven by solid growth in maintenance and subscription lease revenues.

In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys announced a $35 billion acquisition deal, under which Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 Synopsys shares per ANSS share. On Oct. 9, 2024, the Israeli Competition Authority granted unconditional clearance.

The deal has received conditional approval from the European Commission, with the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally accepting proposed remedies. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation is reviewing the filing, and regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions are in progress. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory clearance and customary conditions. Due to the pending acquisition, Ansys has suspended earnings calls and stopped providing financial guidance.

Shares of ANSS are up 2.3% in the after-market trading on Feb. 19, 2025. In the past year, shares have gained 5.6% compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry's growth of 9.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ANSS’ Quarter in Detail

Subscription lease revenues (50% of total revenues) were up 12.1% year over year at cc to $441.1 million. Perpetual licenses revenues (11.6%) were up 1.7% at cc to $102.3 million.

Maintenance revenues (36.2%) climbed 13.8% year over year at cc to $319.4 million. Service revenues (2.2%) were down 1.2% at cc to $19.4 million.

Direct and indirect channels contributed 79.7% and 20.3%, respectively, to total revenues. ACV grew 14.6% year over year to $1.1 billion. The figure was up 16.3% at cc. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ansys’ ACV accounted for 43% of the of the full-year 2024 ACV. Contributions from the first, second and third quarters were 16%, 20% and 21%, respectively. The company anticipates double-digit ACV growth in 2025.

ANSYS, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

On a regional basis, the Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 51.9%, 30.5% and 17.6% to revenues, respectively. Revenues from the Americas were up 11.5% year over year at cc to $457.8 million. EMEA revenues were up 16.3% at cc to $269.1 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific increased 1.8% at cc to $155.4 million.

Total deferred revenues and backlog was $1,718.3 million, up 16.7% year over year.

Operating Details of ANSS

Non-GAAP gross margin was up 30 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 94.6%.

Total operating expenses jumped 12.9% year over year to $453.9 million, primarily due to increased selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased 53.3% compared with 53% in the prior-year quarter.

ANSS’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and short-term investments amounted to $1.5 billion compared with $1.3 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.

As of Dec. 30, 2024, the company’s long-term debt was $754.2 million, which was a slight increase from the level of Sept. 30, 2024.

In the quarter under review, cash from operations increased 10.9% to $258 million compared with $232.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Zacks Rank of ANSS

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Firms in the Computer-Software Industry

Open Text Corporation OTEX reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.11, compared with $1.24 a year ago. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents per share.

In the past year, shares of OTEX have declined 27.7%.

Commvault Systems CVLT reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results wherein adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The figure compares with earnings of 78 cents per share a year ago. Quarterly revenues jumped 21% year over year to $ $262.6 million. Subscription revenues were $158.3 million, up 39% year over year.

In the past year, CVLT shares have surged 101.4%.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP EPS of $1.08, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 5.3% year over year.

Shares of BLKB have declined 1.2% in the past year.

