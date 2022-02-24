Ansys Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc. (ANSS) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Feb. 24, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.ansys.com

To listen to the call, dial (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Passcode: 10162011.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.