ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for ANSYS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$523m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$595m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, ANSYS has an ROCE of 9.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ANSYS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ANSYS here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of ANSYS' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 9.9%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ANSYS. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 294% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

