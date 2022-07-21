ANSYS' (NASDAQ:ANSS) five-year earnings growth trails the 15% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) share price has soared 101% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also up 11% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 8.0% in the last month.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for ANSYS investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, ANSYS managed to grow its earnings per share at 11% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 49.34.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ANSS Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, ANSYS shareholders did even worse, losing 27%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ANSYS better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ANSYS .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

