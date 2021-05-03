ANSYS, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 72.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

ANSYS could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:ANSS Price Based on Past Earnings May 3rd 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as ANSYS' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 5.5%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 66% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.2% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that ANSYS is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of ANSYS' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet.

