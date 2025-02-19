News & Insights

ANSS

ANSYS, Inc. Reports Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 10% and 12% Respectively, Amid Pending Acquisition by Synopsys

February 19, 2025

ANSYS, Inc. reported Q4 2024 revenue of $882.2 million, achieving 10% growth, and outlined expectations for continued growth in 2025.

ANSYS, Inc. announced its financial results for Q4 and FY 2024, reporting a revenue of $882.2 million for the fourth quarter, marking a 10% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year, and a full-year revenue of $2.54 billion, up by 12% year-over-year. The company reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.21 for Q4 and $6.55 for the full year, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share significantly higher at $4.44 and $10.91, respectively. The annual contract value (ACV) grew to $1.09 billion in Q4 and totaled $2.56 billion for FY 2024, indicating strong performance trends. ANSYS is also in the process of being acquired by Synopsys, with regulatory reviews underway, and has halted its quarterly earnings calls and guidance amid this transition. The company anticipates continued double-digit growth in ACV for FY 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter 2024 revenue increased by 10% year-over-year in reported currency, indicating strong growth performance.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share for FY 2024 rose to $6.55, representing a 14.3% increase compared to FY 2023.
  • Annual Contract Value (ACV) reached $2,563.0 million for FY 2024, reflecting an 11% year-over-year growth, underlining the stability of long-term revenue streams.
  • The company anticipates double-digit growth in Annual Contract Value (ACV) for FY 2025, suggesting positive future business prospects.

Potential Negatives

  • Suspension of quarterly earnings conference calls and guidance could lead to decreased transparency and investor confidence.
  • Reliance on Synopsys acquisition raises concerns about the company's future independence and direction.
  • Pending transaction may create uncertainty around business operations and strategic opportunities during regulatory reviews.

FAQ

What were ANSYS's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?

ANSYS reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $882.2 million, reflecting a 10% increase compared to Q4 2023.

How did earnings per share change for FY 2024?

For FY 2024, GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $6.55, up 14.3% from FY 2023.

What factors influenced the annual contract value (ACV) growth?

Fourth quarter 2024 ACV grew 15%, contributing significantly to the overall FY 2024 ACV increase of 11%.

Why are quarterly earnings calls suspended?

ANSYS suspended quarterly earnings calls due to the pending acquisition by Synopsys, awaiting regulatory approvals.

What are the expected outcomes of the Synopsys acquisition?

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, contingent on regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ANSS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANSS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ANSS Insider Trading Activity

$ANSS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENDA DORCHAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 352 shares for an estimated $114,992.

$ANSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of $ANSS stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,060,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $695,126,148
  • PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 813,161 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,303,600
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 526,339 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,549,934
  • FIL LTD added 511,557 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,563,522
  • UBS GROUP AG added 444,443 shares (+198.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,923,957
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 353,185 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,139,896
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 334,750 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,921,217

Full Release



/


Q4


2024 Results




  • Revenue of $882.2 million


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.21 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.44


  • GAAP operating profit margin of 40.3% and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 53.3%


  • Operating cash flows of $258.0 million and unlevered operating cash flows of $266.8 million


  • Annual contract value (ACV) of $1,094.6 million




/


FY 2024 Results




  • Revenue of $2,544.8 million


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.55 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.91


  • GAAP operating profit margin of 28.2% and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 45.7%


  • Operating cash flows of $795.7 million and unlevered operating cash flows of $834.6 million


  • ACV of $2,563.0 million


  • Deferred revenue and backlog of $1,718.3 million on December 31, 2024



PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), today reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $882.2 million, an increase of 10% in reported currency, or 11% in constant currency, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. For FY 2024, revenue growth was 12% in reported currency, or 13% in constant currency, when compared to FY 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $3.21 and $4.44 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, compared to $3.14 and $3.94 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For FY 2024, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $6.55 and $10.91 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, compared to $5.73 and $8.80 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, for FY 2023. Additionally, the Company reported fourth quarter and FY 2024 ACV growth of 15% and 11% in reported currency, respectively, or 16% and 13% in constant currency, respectively, when compared to the fourth quarter and FY 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 ACV of $1.1 billion contributed 43% of the full year 2024 ACV while Q1, Q2 and Q3 each contributed 16%, 20% and 21%, respectively. The Company expects double-digit FY 2025 ACV growth.



As previously announced, on January 15, 2024, Ansys entered into a definitive agreement with Synopsys, Inc. ("Synopsys") under which Synopsys will acquire Ansys. As previously announced by Synopsys, Ansys and Synopsys have received conditional clearance from the European Commission. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally accepted our remedies towards a transaction approval in Phase 1. The State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China has officially accepted our filing, and its review of the proposed transaction is in process. We continue to work with the regulators in other relevant jurisdictions to conclude their reviews. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As previously announced, in light of the pending transaction with Synopsys, Ansys has suspended quarterly earnings conference calls and no longer provides quarterly or annual guidance.










The non-GAAP financial results highlighted represent non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures can be found later in this release.




/


Summary of


Financial Results



Ansys’ fourth quarter and fiscal year (FY) 2024 and 2023 financial results are presented below. The 2024 and 2023 non-GAAP results exclude the income statement effects of stock-based compensation, excess payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, expenses related to business combinations and adjustments for the income tax effect of the excluded items.



Our results are as follows:

GAAP



(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


Q4 QTD




2023


% Change


FY




2024


FY




2023


% Change

Revenue

$

882,174


$
805,108


9.6
%


$

2,544,809


$
2,269,949


12.1
%

Net income

$

282,688


$
274,762


2.9
%


$

575,692


$
500,412


15.0
%

Diluted earnings per share

$

3.21


$
3.14


2.2
%


$

6.55


$
5.73


14.3
%

Gross margin


91.8

%


91.3
%





89.0

%


88.0
%


Operating profit margin


40.3

%


41.4
%





28.2

%


27.6
%


Effective tax rate


21.3

%


15.4
%





19.8

%


15.5
%
























































































































































































Non-GAAP



(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


Q4 QTD




2023


% Change


FY




2024


FY




2023


% Change

Net income

$

391,044


$
345,317


13.2
%


$

959,252


$
769,308


24.7
%

Diluted earnings per share

$

4.44


$
3.94


12.7
%


$

10.91


$
8.80


24.0
%

Gross margin


94.6

%


94.3
%





93.1

%


92.2
%


Operating profit margin


53.3

%


53.0
%





45.7

%


42.6
%


Effective tax rate


17.5

%


17.5
%





17.5

%


17.5
%
































































































































Other Metrics



(in thousands, except percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


Q4 QTD




2023


% Change


FY




2024


FY




2023


% Change

ACV

$

1,094,552

$
955,161

14.6
%


$

2,563,029

$
2,300,466

11.4
%

Operating cash flows

$

257,973

$
232,722

10.9
%


$

795,740

$
717,122

11.0
%

Unlevered operating cash flows

$

266,777

$
242,848

9.9
%


$

834,582

$
755,129

10.5
%





















/


Key Long-Term Metrics



The Company’s long-term outlook covering the years 2022 through 2025 provided at the 2022 Investor Update has been suspended given the pending transaction with Synopsys. Below is a summary of key metrics covering the years 2022 through 2024.




  • Consistent double-digit ACV growth with a 2022 through 2024 CAGR of 12.3% at actual exchange rates and 13.0% at 2022 exchange rates.


  • Unlevered operating cash flows grew faster than ACV with a 2022 through 2024 CAGR of 13.5%.


  • With FY 2024 unlevered operating cash flows of $834.6 million, cumulative 3-year unlevered operating cash flows (FY 2022 to 2024) are $2.2 billion.


  • Note: 2024 unlevered operating cash flows includes $28.2 million of cash outflows primarily associated with the pending transaction with Synopsys.








Supplemental Financial Information



/


Annual Contract Value





























































































(in thousands, except percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


Q4 QTD 2024 in Constant Currency


Q4 QTD




2023


% Change


% Change in


Constant Currency

ACV

$

1,094,552


$

1,110,711

$
955,161

14.6
%

16.3
%













(in thousands, except percentages)

FY




2024


FY 2024 in


Constant Currency


FY




2023


% Change


% Change in


Constant Currency

ACV

$

2,563,029


$

2,593,819

$
2,300,466

11.4
%

12.8
%





















*Subscription lease ACV includes the bundled arrangement of time-based licenses with related maintenance.


**Perpetual and service ACV includes perpetual licenses, with related maintenance, and services.







Recurring ACV includes both subscription lease ACV and all maintenance ACV (including maintenance from perpetual licenses). It excludes perpetual license ACV and service ACV.










/


Revenue





























































































(in thousands, except percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


Q4 QTD 2024 in Constant Currency


Q4 QTD




2023


% Change


% Change in


Constant Currency

Revenue

$

882,174


$

893,996

$
805,108

9.6
%

11.0
%













(in thousands, except percentages)

FY




2024


FY 2024 in


Constant Currency


FY




2023


% Change


% Change in


Constant Currency

Revenue

$

2,544,809


$

2,570,207

$
2,269,949

12.1
%

13.2
%

















































































































































































































































































































REVENUE BY LICENSE TYPE















(in thousands, except percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


% of Total


Q4 QTD




2023


% of Total


% Change


% Change in Constant Currency

Subscription Lease

$

441,120


50.0

%

$
399,556

49.6
%

10.4
%

12.1
%

Perpetual


102,295


11.6

%


102,721

12.8
%

(0.4)%

1.7
%

Maintenance

1


319,381


36.2

%


283,130

35.2
%

12.8
%

13.8
%

Service


19,378


2.2

%


19,701

2.4
%

(1.6)%

(1.2)%

Total

$

882,174



$
805,108



9.6
%

11.0
%



























(in thousands, except percentages)

FY




2024


% of Total


FY




2023


% of Total


% Change


% Change in Constant Currency

Subscription Lease

$

948,831


37.3

%

$
786,050

34.6
%

20.7
%

22.1
%

Perpetual


315,085


12.4

%


302,698

13.3
%

4.1
%

5.1
%

Maintenance

1


1,209,217


47.5

%


1,103,523

48.6
%

9.6
%

10.6
%

Service


71,676


2.8

%


77,678

3.4
%

(7.7)%

(7.4)%

Total

$

2,544,809



$
2,269,949



12.1
%

13.2
%



















1

Maintenance revenue is inclusive of both maintenance associated with perpetual licenses and the maintenance component of subscription leases.











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY















(in thousands, except percentages)

Q4 QTD




2024


% of Total


Q4 QTD




2023


% of Total


% Change


% Change in Constant Currency

Americas

$

457,752


51.9

%

$
410,681

51.0
%

11.5
%

11.5
%













Germany


98,527


11.2

%


81,828

10.2
%

20.4
%

24.2
%

Other EMEA


170,541


19.3

%


155,023

19.3
%

10.0
%

12.2
%

EMEA


269,068


30.5

%


236,851

29.4
%

13.6
%

16.3
%













Japan


52,294


5.9

%


61,243

7.6
%

(14.6)%

(11.1)%

Other Asia-Pacific


103,060


11.7

%


96,333

12.0
%

7.0
%

10.1
%

Asia-Pacific


155,354


17.6

%


157,576

19.6
%

(1.4)%

1.8
%













Total

$

882,174



$
805,108



9.6
%

11.0
%



























(in thousands, except percentages)

FY




2024


% of Total


FY




2023


% of Total


% Change


% Change in Constant Currency

Americas

$

1,297,367


51.0

%

$
1,106,242

48.7
%

17.3
%

17.3
%













Germany


209,714


8.2

%


199,068

8.8
%

5.3
%

6.6
%

Other EMEA


445,791


17.5

%


406,719

17.9
%

9.6
%

9.8
%

EMEA


655,505


25.8

%


605,787

26.7
%

8.2
%

8.8
%













Japan


184,547


7.3

%


203,013

8.9
%

(9.1)%

(2.1)%

Other Asia-Pacific


407,390


16.0

%


354,907

15.6
%

14.8
%

16.9
%

Asia-Pacific


591,937


23.3

%


557,920

24.6
%

6.1
%

10.0
%













Total

$

2,544,809



$
2,269,949



12.1
%

13.2
%

























































































REVENUE BY CHANNEL











Q4 QTD




2024


Q4 QTD




2023


FY




2024


FY




2023

Direct revenue, as a percentage of total revenue

79.7

%

74.5
%


75.2

%

73.9
%

Indirect revenue, as a percentage of total revenue

20.3

%

25.5
%


24.8

%

26.1
%















/


Deferred Revenue and Backlog




















































































































































(in thousands)

December 31,


2024


September 30,




2024


December 31,


2023


September 30,




2023

Current Deferred Revenue

$

504,527

$
427,188

$
457,514

$
349,668

Current Backlog


524,617


475,604


439,879


424,547

Total Current Deferred Revenue and Backlog


1,029,144


902,792


897,393


774,215









Long-Term Deferred Revenue


31,778


24,150


22,240


20,765

Long-Term Backlog


657,345


536,855


552,951


410,697

Total Long-Term Deferred Revenue and Backlog


689,123


561,005


575,191


431,462









Total Deferred Revenue and Backlog

$

1,718,267

$
1,463,797

$
1,472,584

$
1,205,677















/


Currency



The fourth quarter and FY 2024 revenue, operating income, ACV and deferred revenue and backlog, as compared to the fourth quarter and FY 2023, were impacted by fluctuations in the exchange rates of foreign currencies against the U.S. Dollar. The currency fluctuation impacts on revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, ACV, and deferred revenue and backlog based on 2023 exchange rates are reflected in the tables below. Amounts in brackets indicate an adverse impact from currency fluctuations.








































































(in thousands)

Q4 QTD




2024


FY




2024

Revenue

$

(11,822

)


$

(25,398

)

GAAP operating income

$

(9,057

)


$

(19,588

)

Non-GAAP operating income

$

(9,076

)


$

(19,335

)

ACV

$

(16,159

)


$

(30,790

)

Deferred revenue and backlog

$

(38,306

)


$

(40,993

)










The most meaningful currency impacts are typically attributable to U.S. Dollar exchange rate changes against the Euro and Japanese Yen. Historical exchange rates are reflected in the charts below.

Period-End Exchange Rates


As of

EUR/USD


USD/JPY


December 31, 2024

1.04


157

December 31, 2023
1.10

141

December 31, 2022
1.07

131









































Average Exchange Rates


Three Months Ended

EUR/USD


USD/JPY


December 31, 2024

1.07


153

December 31, 2023
1.08

148









































Average Exchange Rates


Twelve


Months Ended

EUR/USD


USD/JPY


December 31, 2024

1.08


151

December 31, 2023
1.08

140







/


GAAP Financial Statements
































































































































ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)



(in thousands)

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


ASSETS:



Cash & short-term investments

$

1,497,517

$
860,390

Accounts receivable, net


1,022,850


864,526

Goodwill


3,778,128


3,805,874

Other intangibles, net


716,244


835,417

Other assets


1,036,692


956,668

Total assets

$

8,051,431

$
7,322,875


LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:



Current deferred revenue

$

504,527

$
457,514

Long-term debt


754,208


753,891

Other liabilities


706,256


721,106

Stockholders’ equity


6,086,440


5,390,364

Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity

$

8,051,431

$
7,322,875









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023

Revenue:







Software licenses

$

543,415


$
502,277



$

1,263,916


$
1,088,748

Maintenance and service


338,759



302,831




1,280,893



1,181,201

Total revenue


882,174



805,108




2,544,809



2,269,949

Cost of sales:







Software licenses


12,947



10,909




45,367



40,004

Amortization


21,801



20,586




88,560



80,990

Maintenance and service


37,940



38,554




145,892



150,304

Total cost of sales


72,688



70,049




279,819



271,298

Gross profit


809,486



735,059




2,264,990



1,998,651

Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative


314,009



269,857




995,340



855,135

Research and development


134,259



126,288




528,014



494,869

Amortization


5,623



5,914




23,748



22,512

Total operating expenses


453,891



402,059




1,547,102



1,372,516

Operating income


355,595



333,000




717,888



626,135

Interest income


14,636



7,199




51,131



19,588

Interest expense


(10,924

)


(12,551
)



(47,849

)


(47,145
)

Other expense, net


(14

)


(2,876
)



(3,132

)


(6,440
)

Income before income tax provision


359,293



324,772




718,038



592,138

Income tax provision


76,605



50,010




142,346



91,726

Net income

$

282,688


$
274,762



$

575,692


$
500,412

Earnings per share – basic:







Earnings per share

$

3.23


$
3.16



$

6.59


$
5.76

Weighted average shares


87,455



86,888




87,313



86,833

Earnings per share – diluted:







Earnings per share

$

3.21


$
3.14



$

6.55


$
5.73

Weighted average shares


88,137



87,541




87,895



87,386



















/


Glossary of Terms




Annual Contract Value (ACV)

: ACV is a key performance metric and is useful to investors in assessing the strength and trajectory of our business. ACV is a supplemental metric to help evaluate the annual performance of the business. Over the life of the contract, ACV equals the total value realized from a customer. ACV is not impacted by the timing of license revenue recognition. ACV is used by management in financial and operational decision-making and in setting sales targets used for compensation. ACV is not a replacement for, and should be viewed independently of, GAAP revenue and deferred revenue as ACV is a performance metric and is not intended to be combined with any of these items. There is no GAAP measure comparable to ACV. ACV is composed of the following:




  • the annualized value of maintenance and subscription lease contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus


  • the value of perpetual license contracts with start dates during the period, plus


  • the annualized value of fixed-term services contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus


  • the value of work performed during the period on fixed-deliverable services contracts.



When we refer to the anniversary dates in the definition of ACV above, we are referencing the date of the beginning of the next twelve-month period in a contractually committed multi-year contract. If a contract is three years in duration, with a start date of July 1, 2024, the anniversary dates would be July 1, 2025 and July 1, 2026. We label these anniversary dates as they are contractually committed. While this contract would be up for renewal on July 1, 2027, our ACV performance metric does not assume any contract renewals.




Example 1:

For purposes of calculating ACV, a $100,000 subscription lease contract or a $100,000 maintenance contract with a term of July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025, would each contribute $100,000 to ACV for fiscal year 2024 with no contribution to ACV for fiscal year 2025.




Example 2:

For purposes of calculating ACV, a $300,000 subscription lease contract or a $300,000 maintenance contract with a term of July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2027, would each contribute $100,000 to ACV in each of fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026. There would be no contribution to ACV for fiscal year 2027 as each period captures the full annual value upon the anniversary date.




Example 3:

A perpetual license valued at $200,000 with a contract start date of March 1, 2024 would contribute $200,000 to ACV in fiscal year 2024.




Backlog

: Deferred revenue associated with installment billings for periods beyond the current quarterly billing cycle and committed contracts with start dates beyond the end of the current period.




Deferred Revenue

: Billings made or payments received in advance of revenue recognition.




Subscription Lease or Time-Based License

: A license of a stated product of our software that is granted to a customer for use over a specified time period, which can be months or years in length. In addition to the use of the software, the customer is provided with access to maintenance (unspecified version upgrades and technical support) without additional charge. The revenue related to these contracts is recognized ratably over the contract period for the maintenance portion and up front for the license portion.




Perpetual / Paid-Up License

: A license of a stated product and version of our software that is granted to a customer for use in perpetuity. The revenue related to this type of license is recognized up front.




Maintenance

: A contract, typically one year in duration, that is purchased by the owner of a perpetual license and that provides access to unspecified version upgrades and technical support during the duration of the contract. The revenue from these contracts is recognized ratably over the contract period.




/


Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Gross Profit


% of Revenue


Operating Income


% of Revenue


Net Income


EPS - Diluted

1

Total GAAP

$

809,486


91.8

%


$

355,595


40.3

%


$

282,688



$

3.21

Stock-based compensation expense


3,635


0.4

%



73,016


8.2

%



73,016




0.83

Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards


39






%



1,272


0.2

%



1,272




0.01

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions


21,801


2.4

%



27,424


3.1

%



27,424




0.31

Expenses related to business combinations











%



12,988


1.5

%



12,988




0.15

Adjustment for income tax effect











%












%



(6,344

)



(0.07

)

Total non-GAAP

$

834,961


94.6

%


$

470,295


53.3

%


$

391,044



$

4.44























1

Diluted weighted average shares were 88,137.

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023



(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Gross Profit


% of Revenue


Operating Income


% of Revenue


Net Income


EPS - Diluted

1

Total GAAP
$
735,059

91.3
%

$
333,000

41.4
%

$
274,762


$
3.14

Stock-based compensation expense

3,413

0.4
%


63,358

7.9
%


63,358



0.73

Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards

4



%


271



%


271






Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions

20,586

2.6
%


26,500

3.3
%


26,500



0.30

Expenses related to business combinations






%


3,664

0.4
%


3,664



0.04

Adjustment for income tax effect






%







%


(23,238
)


(0.27
)

Total non-GAAP
$
759,062

94.3
%

$
426,793

53.0
%

$
345,317


$
3.94























1

Diluted weighted average shares were 87,541.

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024



(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Gross Profit


% of Revenue


Operating Income


% of Revenue


Net Income


EPS - Diluted

1

Total GAAP

$

2,264,990


89.0

%


$

717,888


28.2

%


$

575,692



$

6.55

Stock-based compensation expense


14,313


0.6

%



270,900


10.7

%



270,900




3.08

Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards


506






%



8,643


0.3

%



8,643




0.10

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions


88,560


3.5

%



112,308


4.4

%



112,308




1.28

Expenses related to business combinations











%



52,841


2.1

%



52,841




0.60

Adjustment for income tax effect











%












%



(61,132

)



(0.70

)

Total non-GAAP

$

2,368,369


93.1

%


$

1,162,580


45.7

%


$

959,252



$

10.91























1

Diluted weighted average shares were 87,895.

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023



(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Gross Profit


% of Revenue


Operating Income


% of Revenue


Net Income


EPS - Diluted

1

Total GAAP
$
1,998,651

88.0
%

$
626,135

27.6
%

$
500,412


$
5.73

Stock-based compensation expense

13,337

0.6
%


221,891

9.9
%


221,891



2.54

Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards

307

0.1
%


5,541

0.2
%


5,541



0.06

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions

80,990

3.5
%


103,502

4.5
%


103,502



1.18

Expenses related to business combinations






%


9,422

0.4
%


9,422



0.11

Adjustment for income tax effect






%







%


(71,460
)


(0.82
)

Total non-GAAP
$
2,093,285

92.2
%

$
966,491

42.6
%

$
769,308


$
8.80























1

Diluted weighted average shares were 87,386.

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



(in thousands)

December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

257,973


$
232,722



$

795,740


$
717,122


$
631,003

Cash paid for interest


10,671



12,274




47,081



46,069



20,844

Tax benefit


(1,867

)


(2,148
)



(8,239

)


(8,062
)


(3,752
)

Unlevered operating cash flows

$

266,777


$
242,848



$

834,582


$
755,129


$
648,095























/


Use of Non-GAAP Measures



We provide non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and unlevered operating cash flows as supplemental measures to GAAP regarding our operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A detailed explanation of each of the adjustments to these financial measures is described below. This press release also contains a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as applicable.



We use non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance as well as our performance relative to our competitors, (b) to set internal sales targets and spending budgets, (c) to allocate resources, (d) to measure operational profitability and the accuracy of forecasting, (e) to assess financial discipline over operational expenditures and (f) as an important factor in determining variable compensation for management and employees. In addition, many financial analysts that follow us focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that it is in the best interest of our investors to provide this information to analysts so that they accurately report the non-GAAP financial information. Moreover, investors have historically requested, and we have historically reported, these non-GAAP financial measures as a means of providing consistent and comparable information with past reports of financial results.



While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not reported by all our competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of our competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.



The adjustments to these non-GAAP financial measures, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:




Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions.

We incur amortization of intangible assets, included in our GAAP presentation of amortization expense, related to various acquisitions we have made. We exclude these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance because these costs are fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed or influenced by us after the acquisition. Accordingly, we do not consider these expenses for purposes of evaluating our performance during the applicable time period after the acquisition, and we exclude such expenses when making decisions to allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our past reports of financial results as we have historically reported these non-GAAP financial measures.




Stock-based compensation expense

. We incur expense related to stock-based compensation included in our GAAP presentation of cost of maintenance and service; research and development expense; and selling, general and administrative expense. We also incur excess payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, which is an additional non-GAAP adjustment. Although stock-based compensation is an expense and viewed as a form of compensation, we exclude these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance. Specifically, we exclude stock-based compensation during our annual budgeting process and our quarterly and annual assessments of our performance. The annual budgeting process is the primary mechanism whereby we allocate resources to various initiatives and operational requirements. Additionally, the annual review by our Board of Directors during which it compares our historical business model and profitability to the planned business model and profitability for the forthcoming year excludes the impact of stock-based compensation. In evaluating the performance of our senior management and department managers, charges related to stock-based compensation are excluded from expenditure and profitability results. In fact, we record stock-based compensation expense into a stand-alone cost center for which no single operational manager is responsible or accountable. In this way, we can review, on a period-to-period basis, each manager’s performance and assess financial discipline over operational expenditures without the effect of stock-based compensation. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by us to review our operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in our financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors’ operating results.




Expenses related to business combinations.

We incur expenses for professional services rendered in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, which are included in our GAAP presentation of selling, general and administrative expense. We also incur other expenses directly related to business combinations, including compensation expenses and concurrent restructuring activities, such as employee severances and other exit costs. These costs are included in our GAAP presentation of selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses. We exclude these acquisition-related expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance, as we generally would not have otherwise incurred these expenses in the periods presented as a part of our operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by us to review our operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in our financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors’ operating results.




Non-GAAP tax provision.

We utilize a normalized non-GAAP annual effective tax rate (AETR) to calculate non-GAAP measures. This methodology provides better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring items and aligning the non-GAAP tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. To project this rate, we analyzed our historic and projected non-GAAP earnings mix by geography along with other factors such as our current tax structure, recurring tax credits and incentives, and expected tax positions. On an annual basis we re-evaluate and update this rate for significant items that may materially affect our projections.




Unlevered operating cash flows.

We make cash payments for the interest incurred in connection with our debt financing which are included in our GAAP presentation of operating cash flows. We exclude this cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit, for the purpose of calculating unlevered operating cash flows. Unlevered operating cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that we use to evaluate our core operating business. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management because it provides a measure of our cash generated through operating activities independent of the capital structure of the business.



Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as listed below:










































GAAP Reporting Measure


Non-GAAP Reporting Measure

Gross Profit
Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Gross Profit Margin
Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

Operating Income
Non-GAAP Operating Income

Operating Profit Margin
Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin

Net Income
Non-GAAP Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

Operating Cash Flows
Unlevered Operating Cash Flows





Constant currency.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed above, we use constant currency results for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons by excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations on the reported results. To present this information, the 2024 period results for entities whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. Dollar were converted to U.S. Dollars at rates that were in effect for the 2023 comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect for 2024. Constant currency growth rates are calculated by adjusting the 2024 period reported amounts by the 2024 currency fluctuation impacts and comparing the adjusted amounts to the 2023 comparable period reported amounts. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our reported results to our past reports of financial results without the effects of foreign currency fluctuations.




/


About Ansys



Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™



When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.




/


Forward-Looking Information



This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are statements that provide current expectations or forecasts of future events based on certain assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include those about market opportunity, including our total addressable market, the proposed transaction with Synopsys, including the expected date of closing and the potential benefits thereof, and other aspects of future operations. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



The risks associated with the following, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements:




  • our ability to complete the proposed transaction with Synopsys on anticipated terms and timing, including completing the associated divestiture of our PowerArtist RTL business and obtaining regulatory approvals, and other conditions related to the completion of the transaction with Synopsys;




  • the realization of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction with Synopsys, including potential disruptions to our and Synopsys’ businesses and commercial relationships with others resulting from the announcement, pendency, or completion of the proposed transaction and uncertainty as to the long-term value of Synopsys’ common stock;




  • restrictions on our operations during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Synopsys that could impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, including tuck-in M&A;




  • adverse conditions in the macroeconomic environment, including inflation, recessionary conditions and volatility in equity and foreign exchange markets;




  • political, economic and regulatory uncertainties in the countries and regions in which we operate;




  • impacts from tariffs, trade sanctions, export controls or other trade barriers, including export control restrictions and licensing requirements for exports to China;




  • impacts resulting from the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other countries and groups in the Middle East, including impacts from changes to diplomatic relations and trade policy between the United States and other countries resulting from the conflict;




  • impacts from changes to diplomatic relations and trade policy between the United States and Russia or between the United States and other countries that may support Russia or take similar actions due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine;




  • constrained credit and liquidity due to disruptions in the global economy and financial markets, which may limit or delay availability of credit under our existing or new credit facilities, or which may limit our ability to obtain credit or financing on acceptable terms or at all;




  • our ability to timely recruit and retain key personnel in a highly competitive labor market, including potential financial impacts of wage inflation and potential impacts due to the proposed transaction with Synopsys;




  • our ability to protect our proprietary technology; cybersecurity threats or other security breaches, including in relation to breaches occurring through our products and an increased level of our activity that is occurring from remote global off-site locations; and disclosure or misuse of employee or customer data whether as a result of a cybersecurity incident or otherwise;




  • volatility in our revenue due to the timing, duration and value of multi-year subscription lease contracts; and our reliance on high renewal rates for annual subscription lease and maintenance contracts;




  • declines in our customers’ businesses resulting in adverse changes in procurement patterns; disruptions in accounts receivable and cash flow due to customers’ liquidity challenges and commercial deterioration; uncertainties regarding demand for our products and services in the future and our customers’ acceptance of new products; delays or declines in anticipated sales due to reduced or altered sales and marketing interactions with customers; and potential variations in our sales forecast compared to actual sales;




  • our ability and our channel partners’ ability to comply with laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions; and the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations and tax audit cases;




  • uncertainty regarding income tax estimates in the jurisdictions in which we operate; and the effect of changes in tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate;




  • the quality of our products, including the strength of features, functionality and integrated multiphysics capabilities; our ability to develop and market new products to address the industry’s rapidly changing technology, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in our products as well as the products of our competitors; failures or errors in our products and services; and increased pricing pressure as a result of the competitive environment in which we operate;




  • investments in complementary companies, products, services and technologies; our ability to complete and successfully integrate our acquisitions and realize the financial and business benefits of such transactions; and the impact indebtedness incurred in connection with any acquisition could have on our operations;




  • investments in global sales and marketing organizations and global business infrastructure, and dependence on our channel partners for the distribution of our products;




  • current and potential future impacts of any global health crisis, natural disaster or catastrophe; the actions taken to address these events by our customers, our suppliers, and regulatory authorities; the resulting effects on our business, the global economy and our consolidated financial statements; and other public health and safety risks and related government actions or mandates;




  • operational disruptions generally or specifically in connection with transitions to and from remote work environments; and the failure of our technological infrastructure or those of the service providers upon whom we rely including for infrastructure and cloud services;




  • our intention to repatriate previously taxed earnings and to reinvest all other earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries;




  • plans for future capital spending; the extent of corporate benefits from such spending including with respect to customer relationship management; and higher than anticipated costs for research and development or a slowdown in our research and development activities;




  • our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and meet evolving and varied expectations, including as a result of evolving regulatory and other standards, processes, and assumptions, the pace of scientific and technological developments, increased costs and the availability of requisite financing, and changes in carbon markets; and




  • other risks and uncertainties described in our reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).



Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Visit

https://investors.ansys.com

for more information.



ANSS-F








































Contact:


Investors:

Kelsey DeBriyn



724.820.3927




kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com

Media:

Mary Kate Joyce



724.820.4368




marykate.joyce@ansys.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/771cf00e-f710-44a2-8ccc-01eb3722147f




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463dbc35-5aba-4a20-b2cb-2f5ed540482e




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37428910-76eb-46be-b869-77a96fa55c58




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37a46a1f-16f4-49b3-b28b-7074ac1615f3



This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.






ANSS

