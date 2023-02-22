Ansys Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $257.9 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $203.2 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $270.4 million or $3.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $694.1 million from $655.7 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $257.9 Mln. vs. $203.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.95 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.80 -Revenue (Q4): $694.1 Mln vs. $655.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.53 - $1.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $482.5 - $507.5 Mln

