Ansys Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $55.50 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $95.98 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $122.90 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $458.80 million from $472.51 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $55.50 Mln. vs. $95.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $458.80 Mln vs. $472.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.48 - $3.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $769.2 - $819.2 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.34 - $8.75 Full year revenue guidance: $2,234 - $2,284 Mln

