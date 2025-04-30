Ansys Inc Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $51.87 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $34.78 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $144.15 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $504.89 million from $466.61 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.87 Mln. vs. $34.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $504.89 Mln vs. $466.61 Mln last year.

