Ansys Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $100.62 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $70.99 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $161.76 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $509.45 million from $425.08 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $100.62 Mln. vs. $70.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $509.45 Mln vs. $425.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $473.0 - $498.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.39 - $8.91 Full year revenue guidance: $2,242 - $2,322 Mln

