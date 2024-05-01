Ansys Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $34.78 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $100.62 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $122.00 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $466.61 million from $509.45 million last year.

Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $34.78 Mln. vs. $100.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $466.61 Mln vs. $509.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.