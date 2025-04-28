ANSYS Gearing Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS is scheduled to report earnings for the first quarter of 2025 on April 30, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.75, unchanged in the past 60 days. The figure indicates an increase of 25.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $529.4 million, indicating growth of 13.5% from the prior-year quarter level. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. On average, its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise was 12.28%. ANSS’ shares have lost 2.4% compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s decline of 8.6% in the past six months. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Factors at Play

Increased sales of its simulation solutions across major verticals such as aerospace and defense (A&D), high tech, automotive, industrial equipment and energy are expected to have driven ANSS’ top-line momentum.

Its advanced simulation solutions for 5G, autonomous vehicles, IoT devices and high-performance chips are likely to have driven stronger customer engagement and deal activity. Additionally, integration of NVIDIA Omniverse-powered capabilities into Fluent and AVxcelerate Sensors in March 2025 may have further strengthened Ansys’s product appeal, positively impacting its first-quarter performance.

Ansys is benefiting from increased maintenance and subscription lease revenues, along with growth in perpetual license revenues. This strong momentum is likely to have continued and positively impacted Ansys’ performance in the first quarter.

Ansys’ strategic partnerships might have contributed positively to its first-quarter performance. In February 2025, the extension of its collaboration with Microsoft, enabling Ansys Access on Azure, enhanced product accessibility and customer convenience.

Geopolitical headwinds, unfavorable forex fluctuations and global macroeconomic uncertainty remain concerns for ANSS.

Given the pending acquisition by Synopsys, as announced in January 2024, the company has suspended earnings calls and stopped providing financial guidance. However, it expects the 2024 annual contract value or ACV to grow in double digits. The deal, valued at nearly $35 billion, is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025.

Key Recent Developments

On April 24, 2025, Ansys announced expanded AI-assisted workflows for radio frequency (RF) design migration and photonic ICs, along with new semiconductor certifications through its ongoing collaboration with TSMC. The partnership supports optimized 3D-IC design and faster market readiness for AI and HPC chips, while extending tool certification to TSMC’s new N3C technology.

On April 1, 2025, Ansys achieved a milestone by completing the largest-ever commercial Fluent CFD simulation using AMD Instinct MI250X graphics processing units (GPUs). This groundbreaking achievement was made possible through the use of the Frontier exascale supercomputer, housed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

On March 27, 2025, GlobalFoundries certified Ansys’ Lumerical Photonic Design Tools for use on the GF Fotonix platform. This is set to empower engineers with high-fidelity simulation capabilities for both passive and active photonic components, supporting the development of cutting-edge chips used in generative AI, autonomous vehicles, hyperscale data centers and IoT applications.

What Our Model Says About ANSS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ANSS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

ANSS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.53 per share and $2.19 billion, respectively. Shares of SFM have gained 40.4% in the past six months.

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. QRVO is scheduled to report quarterly figures on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.01 per share and $851.7 million, respectively. Shares of Qorvo have plunged 36.5% in the past six months.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. It is scheduled to report quarterly figures on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.82 per share and $10640 million, respectively. Shares of Qualcomm have decreased 15.6% in the past six months.

