ANSYS Earnings Results: $ANSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 19, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

February 19, 2025

ANSYS ($ANSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $4.44 per share, beating estimates of $4.01 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $882,170,000, beating estimates of $880,762,625 by $1,407,375.

ANSYS Insider Trading Activity

ANSYS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENDA DORCHAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 352 shares for an estimated $114,992.

ANSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of ANSYS stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,060,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $695,126,148
  • PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 813,161 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,303,600
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 526,339 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,549,934
  • FIL LTD added 511,557 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,563,522
  • UBS GROUP AG added 444,443 shares (+198.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,923,957
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 353,185 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,139,896
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 334,750 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,921,217

ANSYS Government Contracts

We have seen $16,504,489 of award payments to $ANSS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ANSYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANSS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

