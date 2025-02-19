ANSYS Earnings Results: $ANSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANSYS ($ANSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $4.44 per share, beating estimates of $4.01 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $882,170,000, beating estimates of $880,762,625 by $1,407,375.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ANSS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ANSYS Insider Trading Activity

ANSYS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENDA DORCHAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 352 shares for an estimated $114,992.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ANSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of ANSYS stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ANSYS Government Contracts

We have seen $16,504,489 of award payments to $ANSS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ANSYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANSS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.