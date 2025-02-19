ANSYS Earnings Results: $ANSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANSYS ($ANSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $4.44 per share, beating estimates of $4.01 by $0.43. The company also reported revenue of $882,170,000, beating estimates of $880,762,625 by $1,407,375.
ANSYS Insider Trading Activity
ANSYS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENDA DORCHAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 352 shares for an estimated $114,992.
ANSYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of ANSYS stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,060,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $695,126,148
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 813,161 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,303,600
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 526,339 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,549,934
- FIL LTD added 511,557 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,563,522
- UBS GROUP AG added 444,443 shares (+198.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,923,957
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 353,185 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,139,896
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 334,750 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,921,217
ANSYS Government Contracts
We have seen $16,504,489 of award payments to $ANSS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GSA CONTRACT # GS-35F-0639N ANSYS TECHNOLOGY POOL SOFTWARE RENEWAL. BASE YEAR PLUS TWO OPTION YEARS.: $1,628,987
- ANSYS SOFTWARE RENEWAL: $1,224,497
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR ANSYS SOFTWARE RENEWAL PER QUOTE # Q-98455 DATED 05/23/2024. THE PERIOD OF PERFORMAN...: $1,067,304
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER RENEWS MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT FOR PERPETUAL AUTOCAD SOFTWARE LICENSES IN-USE AT MULTIP...: $739,253
- THIS IS ORDER #93 FOR ANSYS SOFTWARE RENEWAL PER QUOTE # Q-187247, DATED 05/23/2024. THE PERIOD OF COVERAGE...: $668,070
ANSYS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ANSS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
